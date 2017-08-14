Isaac Vassell: Birmingham City sign striker on four-year deal from Luton

Isaac Vassell scored 10 times for Luton last season

Birmingham City have signed striker Isaac Vassell for an undisclosed fee from League Two side Luton Town.

The 23-year-old moves to St Andrew's on a four-year deal having been under contract at Luton until next summer.

Blues manager Harry Redknapp bemoaned the lack of fit strikers as a "crazy situation" after losing Che Adams in Saturday's victory over Bristol City.

Vassell will go straight into Redknapp's squad for the home match with Bolton on Tuesday.

Having moved to Luton on a free transfer last summer, Vassell - a cousin of former Aston Villa and England striker Darius Vassell - scored 10 league goals for the Hatters in 42 appearances last season.

He will provide Redknapp with another option up front with Lukas Jutkiewicz also missing with a calf problem.

Vassell, who graduated through the youth ranks at Plymouth, becomes Birmingham's fifth summer signing.

