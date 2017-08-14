John Sheridan: Oldham Athletic boss says they need five or six signings

Media playback is not supported on this device Sheridan frustrated by poor Oldham form

Oldham boss John Sheridan says he needs at least five or six new signings before the transfer window shuts.

The Latics have lost all three of their games this season but could have picked up a point against Walsall were it not for Erhun Oztumer's 90th-minute winner.

Sheridan's side have conceded seven goals in their opening three fixtures.

"I'm watching players who I'm telling at half-time are excellent, and in the second half they're not at the races," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I pick the team, I need five or six players. I need changes to the system and some players, unfortunately, are not good enough at this moment to get in the team.

"A couple of them are playing as well and I don't like saying that, but we're not going to go where I want us to go."

Saturday's defeat by Walsall means Oldham are now without a win in their past six games in all competitions.

"Luckily for me only two games have gone in the season, and I want to sort it out as quickly as I can," Sheridan continued.

"There's lots of positives to take from [the defeat by Walsall] but we've only had a drink and sat down for 10 minutes, so why am I watching a different team in the second half?"