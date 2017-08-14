Joselu: Newcastle United close to signing Stoke striker

Joselu has scored four goals for Stoke

Newcastle are close to completing the signing of Stoke striker Joselu for a reported £5m.

The 27-year-old, who has played at Real Madrid, Celta Vigo and Hoffenheim, joined Stoke for £5.75m from German side Hannover 96 in June 2015.

Spaniard Joselu spent last season on loan at Deportivo La Coruna, scoring six goals in 24 games.

He will be Magpies boss Rafael Benitez's sixth summer signing since being promoted to the Premier League.

Newcastle, who lost 2-0 to Tottenham on Sunday in their opening game of the season, have signed defenders Florian Lejeune and Javier Manquillo and midfielders Mikel Merino, Christian Atsu and Jacob Murphy.

Former Spain Under-21 international Joselu, who made two appearances for Real Madrid, scored four goals in 27 appearances in his only season in the Premier League for Stoke.