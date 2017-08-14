Neymar feels 'more alive than ever' after scoring on PSG debut

Neymar replaced Javier Pastore in the PSG starting XI

Brazilian striker Neymar said he feels "more alive than ever" after marking his Paris St-Germain debut with a goal and an assist at Guingamp.

The 25-year-old became the most expensive player in history when he joined PSG from Barcelona for 222m euros (£200m).

He set up Edinson Cavani for his side's opener on Sunday before scoring the final goal in a 3-0 victory.

"People think that leaving Barca is to die, but it's the opposite," he said.

"I'm more alive than ever. I play, I am very happy and football is the same. Only the country, the city and the team change, but football is the same."

He started the game on the left side of an imposing three-man attack, with Cavani and Angel di Maria.

PSG dominated the game and took the lead early in the second half when Ikoko's misjudged back-pass found his own net.

Cavani then converted after latching on to Neymar's superb pass into the box before the two swapped roles, with the Uruguayan setting up his Brazilian team-mate for a close-range finish.

"It is always very important to score, not just in the first game," added Neymar.

"This is a great challenge for me as a person, but we have a great team.

"The main thing was to win. The team played well and I played well.

"We are trying to improve all the time and we'll get to know each other even better yet. But it is easy to play with players of such quality."