Dave Tarpey: Maidenhead United looks to continue goal streak in step up
Maidenhead United striker Dave Tarpey believes he has the ability to be a prolific scorer in the National League.
The 29-year-old netted twice to guide Maidenhead to a first victory in non-league's top tier as they beat Hartlepool United 2-1 on Saturday.
Tarpey scored 45 goals to set a National League South record last season as Maidenhead won the title.
"A few people were saying 'could he make the step up?' but I think I'm showing I can," he told BBC Sport.
A goal in either half from Tarpey ensured Alan Devonshire's side had enough to see off Hartlepool, but tarpey knows there are more tough tests to come.
"There's a lot of teams in this division who are comfortable on the ball and play it quicker between the lines, but I think we've adapted well," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.
"We've not looked out of place and I think we've battled hard in the games so far."
Maidenhead travel to fellow National League new boys AFC Fylde on Tuesday before hosting Ebbsfleet on Saturday.