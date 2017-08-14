World Cup 2018: Sean Maguire handed first Republic of Ireland call-up

Sean Maguire scored 20 goals for Cork City last season and is rewarded with a senior international call-up

Preston striker Sean Maguire is a new face in the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia.

Maguie was top scorer in the Irish Premier Division with Cork City last season before his move to Preston.

Republic boss Martin O'Neill has named a 39-man extended panel for next month's Group D matches.

Uncapped duo Matt Doherty and Liam Kelly are included along with Greg Cunningham, whose last cap was in 2013.

O'Neill's side are level on points with group leaders Serbia, who they play in Dublin on 5 September and three days after the away encounter against Georgia.

"These two matches will make ferocious inroads into the make up of the group - goal difference is pretty important too," said O'Neill.

"We need to remain unbeaten if we can and probably need to win at least three out of the four games."

Maguire has been capped at underage level up to U21s and his 20-goal haul for Cork last season earned him a move to Preston and now a senior international call-up.

There are also recalls for Rob Elliot, Paul McShane, Ciaran Clark, James McCarthy, Stephen Quinn, David Meyler, Shane Long and Kevin Doyle, who all missed the games against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), John Egan (Brentford), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton), Stephen Quinn, Liam Kelly (Reading), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)

Strikers: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)