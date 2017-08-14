Andy Yiadom: Barnsley boss Heckingbottom to leave Huddersfield target out

Andy Yiadom featured twice for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom says Huddersfield Town target Andy Yiadom will not be considered for selection while he is "in limbo".

The 25-year-old Ghana defender, who arrived from League Two side Barnet in May 2016, was left out of Saturday's home defeat by Ipswich having started their two previous games.

Heckingbottom said talks with Premier League newcomers are ongoing.

"In my eyes I don't have Yids until I'm told different," he said.

Talking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Heckingbottom added: "It wasn't right for me to involve Yids in the game on Saturday and if it is still the same, it won't be Tuesday because it is not fair on the other players.

"We are all preparing for our game and obviously Yids is in limbo at the minute.

"Until it is resolved one way or another and I'm told, I'm not considering him."

Heckingbottom added that negotiations for the player, who made 33 appearances for the Championship club last season, "can't go much longer" and that he "expects" Yiadom's future to be known by Thursday.

"I'm not thinking about it until after the game on Tuesday," he said.