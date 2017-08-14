Stephen Ward: Burnley defender signs new contract until 2019

Stephen Ward's goal against Chelsea on Saturday was only his second in the Premier League for Burnley

Burnley defender Stephen Ward has signed a new contract until 2019, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 31-year-old, whose current deal was set to expire at the end of this season, scored in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League win at Chelsea.

"It's just great to be part of a club like this at the minute," he said.

Republic of Ireland international Ward, who joined Burnley from Wolves in 2014, made 37 appearances in the league last season.

He was part of the side that won promotion from the Championship the previous season.