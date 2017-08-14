Malky Mackay warns Scotland's young footballers are in for a shock

Malky Mackay says major sacrifices lie ahead for young Scots hoping to become professional footballers

Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay warned the nation's latest batch of budding footballers they are in for a shock, as they enter the four-year performance schools programme.

Some 48 children have been inducted into the seven performance schools.

They aim to ensure Scotland's top young players combine their football education with their normal curriculum.

"The demands me and my coaches will put on them will be England Premier League standard," Mackay said.

"I said to them, what they think is hard work, double it, then you might have a chance.

"They need to realise how much sacrifice they need to make in their lives over the next few years, how hard they are going to have to work, on their own, away from everyone.

"When they have to do extra work on their own, sacrifice going out with their friends, sacrifice going to the cinema when they have to train, sacrifice what they eat and drink to make sure that their bodies are in a situation where they can play professional football.

"That's what I would urge the players to realise: what they think is hard work is nowhere near it.

"There will be ones who fall away and ones who can't handle it but I want to make sure we show them the path that is open to them."

The new performance school inductees took part in a match at Hampden Park on Monday

Meanwhile, Mackay confirmed it will be late October before Project Brave, an initiative designed to revolutionise the youth game in Scotland by streamlining the number of players in the academy system, becomes clearer in its formation.

"We are still talking to the clubs," he said. "They have their part to do in terms of filling in their applications and getting their house in order and us going to look at that.

"By late October we should all have something to say on it. There is constant dialogue between ourselves and the clubs and it is bubbling along."