Jim Duffy: Morton manager signs two-year contract extension

Jim Duffy's Morton finished fourth in Scotland's second tier last season, and lost to Dundee United in the play-offs

Morton manager Jim Duffy has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Cappielow until 2019.

The former Ton captain has been in-post since May 2014, and was named Scottish Championship manager of the season after guiding the club to fourth place and a League Cup semi-final last term.

The extension comes after Saturday's 4-1 thumping of local rivals St Mirren.

"I'm delighted Jim has signed a contract extension," Morton chairman Douglas Rae told the club website.

"He is an outstanding manager and very good with the players. He's strict, he works them hard, but he's a very, very fair man. A top guy.

"He's very loyal, very intelligent, very honest, and very supportive in everything in connection with the club. He's also a great tactician and great at reading games.

"I'm really very happy with the job he has done and he knows that, because I keep telling him. He's really been remarkable. I took him from League Two as I thought he was the best candidate, and it's been proven. One could not look for, or I'm sure get, better."