AFC Bournemouth submit plans for new training complex at Canford Magna

Bournemouth plan to move away from their 11,450-capacity Vitality Stadium and training ground

Premier League club Bournemouth have submitted plans to build a new training ground complex and support facilities.

The Cherries have recently bought a 57-acre site on the former Canford Magna Golf Club, near the town.

Poole Borough Council will consider outline planning permission for the complex, including 10 full-size pitches and an indoor artificial pitch.

The club's senior sides currently train on land next door to their Vitality Stadium home ground.

The proposed complex would bring the first team, development sides and academy facilities into one location.

"This development is another statement of intent from the club," chief executive Neill Blake said.

"Our existing training site has served the club very well, but will be developed on to accommodate our plans for the future."

In July, Bournemouth confirmed their intention to build a new stadium close to their current home within Kings Park. They are expected to submit plans to Bournemouth Borough Council next year.