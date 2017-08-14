Tony Pulis: West Brom 'desperate' to sign players in transfer window

Tony Pulis' side finished 10th in the Premier League last season

West Brom manager Tony Pulis says the club are "desperate" to sign players before the transfer window closes.

The Baggies won their opening match of the Premier League season but Pulis warned that without additions to his squad, "it could be a long season".

Pulis has signed just four players so far this summer, including Jay Rodriguez from Southampton for £15m.

"We're desperate to bring players in. We've got a squad of 17 and it's a top-age squad as well," said Pulis.

"We need fresh legs and we certainly need a little bit more quality and experience in some areas.

"We have to do it in the next couple of weeks otherwise it could be a long season for us."

Pulis is also keen to free up younger players for loan deals.

"We've got to get players for two reasons - to improve the squad now and to give the young lads a chance to go out and learn their trade.

"That's what this club have not done with their young players.

"There's some tremendous talent at this club and over the next two years we'll be getting the lads out, bringing them back and hopefully the supporters will be seeing a lot more home-grown players in their team."

The transfer window closes on Thursday, 31 August at 23:00 BST.