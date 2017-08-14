Uefa Women's U19 Championship: Germany U19 6-0 Northern Ireland U19

Hosts Northern Ireland's interest in the Uefa Women's Under-19 Championship ended with a 6-0 defeat against Germany at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

The Germans, already through to the semi-finals, were 3-0 up at half-time with striker Klara Bühl scoring two and Annalena Rieke getting the other.

Midfielder Kristin Kogel, substitute Caroline Siems and Anna Gerhardt netted after the break.

Northern Ireland finish bottom of Group A with one point.

Alfie Wylie's girls earned that point in their 1-1 draw with Scotland who ended third in the group and now face England on Thursday in a play-off for a place in the 2018 Under-20 Women's World Cup.

England finished third in Group B, behind semi-finalists France and the Netherlands.

Germany will play France in the last four with the Netherlands up against Spain.

Germany won all three of their Group A matches

Northern Ireland went into Monday's game buoyed by snatching a late draw against the Scots three days earlier.

But playing Germany was always going to be a different proposition.

Sixteen-year-old striker Bühl opened the scoring inside three minutes, following up after NI keeper Lauren Perry had saved Kristin Kögel's initial efffort.

Perry then made a splendid save to keep out a Rieke header but the Sions Swifts keeper was beaten for second time in the 25th minute when Bühl coverted from Katja Orschmann's cross.

Soon afterwards, Rieke made it 3-0, bundling the ball over the line despite the efforts of the home defence.

Bayern Munich midfielder Kögel scored with a low left-foot shot and Siems netted from just a few yards out after fellow substitute Laura Freigang had delivered from the right.

Gerhardt completed the scoring in the 86th minute with a first-time shot which defender Yasmin White could not prevent crossing the line.

Group A
PWDLGDPTS
Germany3300119
Spain320116
Scotland3012-41
Northern Ireland3012-81
Group B
PWDLGDPTS
Netherlands321047
France320146
England3102-23
Italy3012-61
Tuesday, 8 August
Scotland 0-3Germany
Italy1-2England
France0-2Netherlands
Northern Ireland0-2Spain
Friday, 11 August
Italy1-6France
Germany2-0Spain
Netherlands2-0England
Northern Ireland1-1Scotland
Monday, 14 August
Netherlands3-3Italy
England0-1France
Spain1-0Scotland
Germany6-0Northern Ireland

