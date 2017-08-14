Maikel Kieftenbeld: Birmingham City win appeal against midfielder's sending off

Maikel Kieftenbeld came on as a half-time substitute before being sent off in the 80th minute

Birmingham City have won their appeal against Maikel Kieftenbeld's red card in Saturday's win over Bristol City.

The 27-year-old Dutch midfielder was sent off in the 80th minute of Blues' 2-1 win for a tackle on Callum O'Dowda.

Speaking after the game Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp called the decision "diabolical" and "terrible".

Kieftenbeld, who would have faced a three-match suspension, will now be available to feature in Tuesday's game with Bolton.