Premier League: Transfer window change to be voted on by clubs

The futures of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Philippe Coutinho are still unresolved even though the season has started

Premier League clubs are discussing plans to close the summer transfer window before the start of the season next year.

The current window, in line with many other European leagues, closes on 31 August, almost three weeks after the start of the Premier League season.

A vote is set to take place at the next shareholders meeting on 7 September.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Swansea boss Paul Clement are among those to have called for a change.

Fifa regulations state the transfer window should close by 1 September, or as near as practical if it clashes with a weekend.

This has been a particular problem this season, with the future of several high-profile players who are expected to move between Premier League clubs - including Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson and Everton's Ross Barkley - unresolved.

None played in the opening round of fixtures last weekend.

"A better situation would be if the transfer window closed before the start of the season," Clement said.

"I don't really understand why it goes to the end of August. I know there's talks about that changing in future. That's my opinion that it should do."

Under the proposals, Premier League sides would not be able to add to their squads once the season begins.

However, clubs from other European leagues could sign players from England in line with their own domestic deadlines.

In theory, the move would not affect the current uncertainty over Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who is wanted by Barcelona.

However, Klopp said: "An earlier transfer deadline day would have helped us this year.

"In general, it makes sense that when the season starts that the planning is over."

The January transfer window would not be affected by the proposed changes.