Hansa Rostock 0-2 Hertha Berlin: German Cup game suspended because of trouble
-
- From the section European Football
Players were forced to leave the pitch during Hertha Berlin's German Cup first round game at Hansa Rostock after fans let off flares and fireworks.
Third-tier Hansa said a flare was set off from the away end shortly after half-time, before the game was later suspended for 10 minutes.
Hertha Berlin added that the referee called both teams off the pitch for safety reasons in the 77th minute.
The Bundesliga side scored twice to win the game 2-0 after play resumed.
Line-ups
FC Hansa Rostock
- 18Blaswich
- 2Nadeau
- 5HüsingBooked at 72mins
- 3Riedel
- 6Holthaus
- 19HenningSubstituted forBouzianeat 86'minutes
- 10BischoffBooked at 86mins
- 24Wannenwetsch
- 14OwusuSubstituted forBenyaminaat 70'minutes
- 33Hilßner
- 38ZiemerSubstituted forAlibazat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Eisele
- 7Väyrynen
- 9Bouziane
- 11Fehr
- 13Alibaz
- 20Scherff
- 23Benyamina
Hertha BSC
- 22Jarstein
- 23Weiser
- 15Langkamp
- 4Rekik
- 21Plattenhardt
- 11Leckie
- 6Darida
- 3SkjelbredBooked at 21mins
- 8KalouSubstituted forHaraguchiat 79'minutes
- 7EssweinBooked at 89minsSubstituted forDudaat 90+2'minutes
- 19Ibisevic
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 2Pekarík
- 5Stark
- 10Duda
- 24Haraguchi
- 25Torunarigha
- 28Lustenberger
- Referee:
- Robert Hartmann
- Attendance:
- 22,400
Match Stats
Home TeamFC Hansa RostockAway TeamHertha BSC
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16