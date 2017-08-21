Cardiff City v Burton Albion

Omar Bogle is in line to make his Cardiff debut at home to Burton.

Brian Murphy, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Greg Halford, Matthew Kennedy and Danny Ward all started the first-round win against Portsmouth and are expected to feature again.

Burton have former Bluebird Ben Turner available for the first time this season following his five-game suspension carried over from last year.

Midfielder Hope Akpan is suspended but new signing Sean Scannell will start.

Connor Ripley, Tom Flanagan, Joe Sbarra and Luke Varney are also likely to start the game for the hosts.

Matty Lund suffered an ankle injury during the league win against Birmingham on Friday night and the midfielder will not be involved in south Wales.

"We still think the punishment was very unjust for Ben, that will never change," Burton boss Nigel Clough said. "But he's back now and we've missed him for the five games. He'll definitely start at Cardiff."