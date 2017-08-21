Doncaster Rovers v Hull City

Leonid Slutsky's Hull City have lost their last two league games

Doncaster Rovers striker Alfie May will start after scoring as a subtitute in the last two league games.

Rovers, unbeaten in League One this season, have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky is set to make a number of changes to the team that lost at QPR on Saturday.

The Tigers host Bolton on Friday so Will Mannion and Dan Batty could debut, while James Weir, Brian Lenihan, Josh Clackstone and Greg Luer may feature.