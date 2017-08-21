Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday

Joe Wildsmith played in Wednesday's 4-1 win against Chesterfield.

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has hinted at changes for the EFL Cup, as he did in the Trotters' round one success against Crewe Alexandra.

Centre-half David Wheater could play some part but Josh Vela (ankle) and Sammy Ameobi (knee) are absent.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvahal says goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith will again feature in the competition.

Injury is likely to rule out defender Glenn Loovens, plus midfielders Sam Hutchinson and Almen Abdi.