Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town

Former Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald played in Palace's 3-0 opening weekend defeat by Huddersfield

Crystal Palace are without defender Jairo Riedewald who has a groin injury, while winger Wilfried Zaha continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Midfielders Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur after starting on the bench in defeat by Liverpool on Saturday.

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy is planning wholesale changes, with midfielder Emyr Huws joining a lengthy injury list.

Striker David McGoldrick is unavailable as he awaits the birth of a child, and keeper Dean Gerken will lead the side.

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk:

"I've got eight fit first-team players, none of whom will be involved. So to anybody who is coming, expect to see the kids.

"It's not sacrificing (the cup) for the league, it's sacrificing for the health of players. I haven't got enough, I've got so many injuries.

"I doubt we're going to win the Carabao Cup and I just haven't got the squad to cope with it.

"I'm not dismissing this. I still want to win, but not at the risk of getting players injured or suspended."