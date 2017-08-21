Queens Park Rangers v Brentford

From the section

Yeni Ngbakoto played in the first-round win over Northampton but has had an ankle injury of late.

Yeni Ngbakoto could return to the QPR squad for the EFL Cup clash with west London rivals Brentford.

Defenders Joel Lynch (hamstring) and James Perch (knee) are carrying knocks so Steven Caulker could get a run out.

Jota (back), Rico Henry (knee), Josh McEachran (leg) and Sergi Canos (ankle) all look set to miss out for Brentford.

Midfielder Ryan Woods has been on compassionate leave while Alan Judge (leg) and Lewis Macleod (knee) are long-term absentees.