Reading v Millwall

England under-21 midfielder John Swift has been ever-present for Reading this season

Reading boss Jaap Stam says midfielders Liam Kelly and John Swift are doubts, after both were withdrawn through injury in Saturday's defeat by Preston.

Fellow midfielder Joey van den Berg is another likely absentee after he missed the weekend's loss.

Millwall manager Neil Harris has said he will make changes for the tie.

Defender Mahlon Romeo and midfielder Ben Thompson were two players he named, after both missed the weekend's goalless draw at Bristol City.