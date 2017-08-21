Sheffield United v Leicester City

Ched Evans rejoined Sheffield United from Chesterfield in the summer

Sheffield United will be without striker Leon Clarke after they decided not to contest the red card he was shown in Saturday's win over Barnsley.

Ched Evans could play from the beginning in Clarke's place for his first Blades start since 2012.

Leicester City are without the injured quintet of captain Wes Morgan, Danny Drinkwater, Kelechi Iheancho, Robert Huth and Vincent Iborra.

Striker Jamie Vardy and midfielder Papy Mendy will be available for selection.