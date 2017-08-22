Stoke City v Rochdale

Stoke forward Xherdan Shaqiri has been ruled out through injury

Stoke City will be without forward Xherdan Shaqiri for the visit of League One side Rochdale in the EFL Cup.

The Switzerland international came off in the 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday with a slight strain, while Lee Grant is to replace the rested Jack Butland.

Rochdale beat Mansfield 1-0 in the first round, but are without a win in three league games so far this season.

Manager Keith Hill is likely to make changes, with Mark Kitching and Andy Cannon among those who could come in.