Middlesbrough v Scunthorpe United

Daniel Ayala's one appearance this season came in the opening game defeat by Wolves

Middlesbrough could welcome back defender Daniel Ayala after he missed the past three league and cup games through an ankle injury.

Manager Garry Monk has intimated he could make changes, with forward Ashley Fletcher in contention to start.

Scunthorpe are waiting on midfielder Kevin Van Veen's fitness after he limped out of Saturday's win at Oxford.

Jordan Clarke, Luke Williams, Johnny Margetts and Kyle Wooton all remain unavailable to boss Graham Alexander.