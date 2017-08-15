Scottish Gossip: Neil Lennon, Patrick Roberts, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan will look into Neil Lennon's touchline behaviour during Hibs' 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday, while police are investigating "threatening comments" made against the Easter Road manager. (Scotsman)

Celtic are running the rule over Feyenoord's 26-year-old left-back Miquel Nelom. (Herald, subscription required)

The Scottish Football Association will have four red card appeals to deal with this week after Rangers, Hearts and Motherwell all started the process at Hampden yesterday. (Times, subscription required)

Patrick Roberts will not return to Celtic before the qualifying tie with FC Astana but Manchester City may think again if the Glasgow club reach the Champions League group stages. (Daily Record)

Roberts is in the Manchester City squad for a trip to Spain this week, with a friendly game against Girona being played tomorrow night. (Sun)

Astana striker Patrick Twumasi wants a revenge win against Celtic for last year's defeat in Champions League qualifying. (Sun)

James Forrest, the Celtic hero in the previous round against Rosenborg, targets another crucial European goal against the side from Kazakhstan. (Scotsman)

Feyenoord's Miquel Nelom is a potential replacement for Emilio Izaguirre at Celtic Park

Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish believes Pedro Caixinha must retain a sole focus on team matters and not be distracted by outside noise to enjoy success at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Defender Darren McGregor reckons Hibs' comeback win against Rangers at a packed out Ibrox is proof of the newly-promoted side's resilience. (Sun)

Hibs forward Martin Boyle could be out of action for a month after picking up a training ground injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers goalkeeper Antti Niemi tips Alfredo Morelos to fire the Ibrox side to a title challenge, having seen the Colombian striker excel in his native Finland last season. (Sun)

Jack Hamilton has the bottle to be first-choice keeper for Hearts says interim boss Jon Daly as he confirms he will appeal Esmael Goncalves' red card. (Sun)

Willie Finlayson will step down as Inverness Caley Thistle chairman after just three months in the role. (Inverness Courier)

New Partick Thistle striker Miles Storey is keen to get back among the goals after ending a frustrating spell at Aberdeen. (Sun)

Rangers loanee Michael O'Halloran says he "feels loved" in Perth after returning to St Johnstone and scoring three goals in two league games. (Sun)

Dundee United defender Tam Scobbie is facing three months on the sidelines with a groin injury. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic youth Karamoko Dembele is desperate to play for Scotland, according to SFA performance director Malky Mackay. (Scotsman)