BBC Sport - Uefa Women's U19 Championship: Wylie proud of Northern Ireland team after exit
Wylie proud of NI U19 team after Euro exit
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland manager Alfie Wylie praises his players as the hosts miss out on a Women's European U19 Championship semi-final spot after a 6-0 defeat by Germany.
Wylie's team finished bottom of their group with the highlight a 1-1 draw against Scotland.
In the semi-finals Germany will play France while holders Netherlands take on Spain.