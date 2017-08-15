Galatasaray sign Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli from West Ham

Sofiane Feghouli leaves West Ham after just one season at the English Premier League club.

Galatasaray signed West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli on a five-year contract for US$5.01m, the Turkish club announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old Algeria international spent one season at West Ham after joining the Premier League club on a three-year deal from La Liga side Valencia last year.

Feghouli scored four goals in 27 appearances for the Hammers, including one against NK Domzale in the Europa League in West Ham's first match at the club's new London Stadium last July.

After the deal was announced, Feghouli expressed his gratitude to West Ham supporters following his brief spell at the club.

Paris-born Feghouli came through the ranks at French club Grenoble before joining Valencia.

Having played for France at youth level, he chose to play for Algeria and scored their first World Cup goal in 28 years with a penalty against Belgium in 2014.