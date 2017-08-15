Eastleigh: Callum Howe joins on loan from Lincoln City until January

Callum Howe made seven appearances last season for Lincoln City in the National League

Eastleigh have signed centre-back Callum Howe on loan from Lincoln City until January.

The 23-year-old will join up with the squad for their National League match at Woking on Tuesday.

Howe made seven appearances for the Imps last season as they won the National League title but also played 18 times on loan at Southport.

The former Scunthorpe United trainee has also played for Gateshead and Alfreton Town on loan.

