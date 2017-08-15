Irish Premiership: Linfield and Crusaders among winners on Tuesday night

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew congratulates goal-scorer Mark Haughey after he scored the opener against Ards

Champions Linfield and high-scoring Glenavon and Crusaders were among five teams to make it two wins from two Premiership outings on Tuesday night.

Linfield are the only side yet to concede a goal after beating Ards 2-0.

Crusaders thumped Warrenpoint Town 5-0 at Seaview, while Adam Foley scored a quick-fire hat-trick as Glenavon eased to a 6-2 victory over Ballinamallard.

Glentoran defeated Dungannon 2-0, Coleraine saw off Cliftonville 2-0 and Ballymena drew 1-1 at Carrick Rangers.

Re-live all the action from a busy Tuesday night programme in the Irish Premiership.

Linfield secured their second two-goal triumph within three days as goals from Mark Haughey and Kirk Millar within the first half hour made the points safe.

Crusaders players congratulate Jordan Forsythe after their third goal against Warrenpoint

Crusaders were always in complete control against promoted Warrenpoint, with Jordan Owens giving them a fourth-minute lead and Paul Heatley grabbing his third goal of the season with a header eight minutes later.

A Jordan Forsythe strike and a Gavin Whyte penalty had Stephen Baxter's side in easy street by the interval, Michael Carvill adding the fifth midway through the second half.

Foley found the net three times in the space of 12 second-half minutes as Glenavon dominated their game against Ballinamallard at Mourneview Park.

A Ryan Curran penalty gave the Mallards the lead against the run of play, but Rhys Marshall had the Lurgan Blues level by half-time.

Foley's treble and a double by another new recruit, Andy Mitchell, the league's leading scorer last season, ensured that Glenavon have maximum points from their two fixtures.

Adam Mullan and Chris Curran in aerial action during Coleraine's 2-0 win over Cliftonville

Josh Carson broke down Cliftonville's resistance to sweep home the opener five minutes after the berak at Ballycastle Road and Jamie McGonigle doubled the Bannsiders' advantage.

John McGuigan nudged Glentoran ahead six minutes into the second period at the Oval, with Curtis Allen shooting home left-footed for his third of the campaign to seal the success for Gary Haveron's men.

After a goal-less first half at Taylor's Avenue, an own goal by former Ballymena defender Denver Gage saw Ballymena go 1-0 up, but Andrew Mooney beat the offside trap and slotted in to ensure that both clubs picked up their first point of the season.

Ben Roy squandered a great opportunity to clinch all three points for Carrick when he fired his penalty wide of the post.