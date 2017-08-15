Hearts: Steve McClaren out of the running to succeed Ian Cathro

Former England manager Steve McClaren was on a shortlist of Hearts candidates

Former England manager Steve McClaren is no longer in contention to succeed Ian Cathro as head coach of Hearts.

The 56-year-old was on a shortlist of candidates, but is not being considered by the club's executives now that interviews are being carried out.

McClaren was dismissed by Derby in March and expressed his interest in the Hearts position after Cathro's exit.

Steven Pressley has spoken to Hearts, while Paul Hartley and Dougie Freedman are also keen on the job.

Former Middlesbrough, Dundee and Italy striker Fabrizio Ravanelli applied for the position, while the club's under-20s coach Jon Daly is currently in interim charge of the team.

Daly, though, is not in contention to take the job on a permanent basis.

McClaren became England manager in 2006, but his 18-month spell in charge ended when he was sacked following the national team's failure to qualify for Euro 2008.

McClaren also managed in the Dutch and German top flights, guiding FC Twente to their maiden Eredivisie championship in 2010 as he became the first English coach to win a major European league title since Sir Bobby Robson with Porto in 1996.