Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 1st Leg
Everton20:05Hajduk Split
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Hajduk Split

Media playback is not supported on this device

Sigurdsson is 'one of the best' in the Premier League - Koeman

Everton will not hand a debut to record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson in Thursday's Europa League play-off round first-leg match against Hajduk Split.

The £45m signing from Swansea would not be fit enough to make an immediate debut, manager Ronald Koeman said.

Forward Sandro is a doubt with a heel injury and midfielder James McCarthy misses out with a knock to the knee.

Koeman will pick his strongest team, rather than resting anyone for Monday's match with Manchester City.

"We don't reserve people for Monday," he said. "We like to be part of Europe. We will put a strong team in."

Of their opponents, who are second in the Croatian table after five games, Koeman said: "We know a lot about them. My brother [and assistant] Erwin watched their game away to Dinamo Zagreb [on 6 August].

"We have videos of them. They do not have any secrets from us and we do not have any from them. They are physically strong at the back."

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Thursday 17th August 2017

    • Everton20:05Hajduk Split
    • Apollon Limassol18:00FC Midtjylland
    • Dinamo Zagreb18:00Skenderbeu
    • FK Krasnodar18:00Crvena Zvezda
    • FH Hafnarfjördur18:45Sporting Braga
    • BATE Bor18:00FC Oleksandria
    • PAOK Salonika19:00Östersunds FK
    • Vardar19:00Fenerbahçe
    • Viktoria Plzen19:15AEK Larnaca
    • SC Rheindorf Altach19:30Maccabi Tel-Aviv
    • Ludo Razgd19:30Suduva
    • Panathinaikos19:30Ath Bilbao
    View all 21 Europa League fixtures

