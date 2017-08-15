Irish Premiership: Striker Robbie McDaid joins Glentoran

Robbie McDaid also has international experience as a Northern Ireland youth player

Glentoran have boosted their attack by signing former Glenavon and York City striker Robbie McDaid.

The 20-year-old joined Leeds from Glenavon in 2014 but he failed he to make an appearance for the club and had a spell on loan at Lincoln City.

He moved to York City last November and has now returned to the Irish Premiership with Glentoran.

"He's a young, energetic and talented striker who is looking to prove himself," said Glens boss Gary Haveron.

Robbie is the son of former Glentoran forward John McDaid, who played for the team in the 1980s.

"I'm delighted to get the deal done for Robbie. As a player and a person he is very much in keeping with what we want to do at the club," Haveron told the club website.

"Robbie is coming back from full-time football and having trained with us recently I think he got a good feel for the boys and us of him. We all feel this is a great fit for both parties.

"I was very impressed when I met Robbie - there was a real, obvious desire to play for Glentoran and his enthusiasm and confidence in his ability shone through."