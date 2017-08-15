FA Cup: BBC to stream South Shields v Bridlington Town FA Cup preliminary tie

Julio Arca played from Sunderland from 2000 to 2006 before joining Middlesbrough

The BBC will broadcast South Shields' game against Bridlington Town in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

South Shields will host the tie, which takes place on 19 August, with kick-off at 12:30 BST.

Match of the Day commentator Conor McNamara and former Manchester United striker Danny Webber will talk you through the action.

A game from every stage of the 2017-18 tournament will be streamed live across BBC Sport's digital platforms.

This will allow audiences to watch the game live on PC, mobile or connected TV. Matches will also be available live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

You can send a message to the commentary team using #bbcfacup during the game and they will aim to respond to as many of them as they can.

South Shields play in Northern League Division One - the eighth tier of English football - and are captained by Argentine former Sunderland and Middlesbrough full-back Julio Arca.

They made a successful appearance at Wembley last season, beating Cleethorpes Town 4-0 in the FA Vase final.

Bridlington Town are a tier below, in the Northern Counties East League.