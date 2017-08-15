Ben Nugent: Gillingham sign former Crewe Alexandra defender

Ben Nugent
Ben Nugent made six appearances in two seasons with Crewe Alexandra

League One side Gillingham have signed former Crewe Alexandra defender Ben Nugent on a one-year contract.

Nugent made 24 appearances in all competitions for Crewe last season, but was released in May.

The 24-year-old has previously had spells with Cardiff, Brentford, Peterborough and Yeovil.

"I'm very pleased to get Ben on board - he provides good competition in the centre of defence," Gillingham head coach Ady Pennock said.

