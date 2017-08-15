Uefa: Gianluigi Buffon, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shortlisted for player of the year

Players are judged on their performances in all competitions - domestic, continental and international

Gianluigi Buffon, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been shortlisted for the Uefa men's player of the year.

Italy and Juventus goalkeeper Buffon, Argentina and Barcelona striker Messi and Portugal and Real Madrid forward Ronaldo were chosen by a jury of 80 coaches and 55 journalists.

Messi and Ronaldo have won the award twice - Ronaldo winning last season.

The award will be presented at the 2017/18 Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 24 August.

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Linkoping and Wolfsburg), Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany, Lyon) and Lieke Martens (Netherlands, Rosengard and Barcelona) are the three nominees for the women's award.

The players who make up the rest of the top 10 are:

4: Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

5: Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)

6: Paulo Dybala (Argentina, Juventus)

7: Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

8: Kylian Mbappe (France, Monaco)

9: Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)

10: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden, Manchester United)