Scottish Premiership: Clubs appeal against four red cards

Three Scottish Premiership clubs have submitted appeals to the Scottish FA against red cards shown to their players at the weekend.

Motherwell have appealed against the dismissals of Trevor Carson and Charles Dunne, while Hearts have done likewise over the sending off of Isma Goncalves.

Rangers have also submitted an appeal against Ryan Jack's ordering off.

The cases will be heard on Thursday, as will Dunne's appeal against a red card he was shown last week.

Goalkeeper Carson was sent off for handling the ball outside his area in the 4-1 defeat at St Johnstone, while Dunne saw red for a professional foul. Dunne's other case relates to his ordering off in the 3-2 League Cup triumph over Ross County.

Hearts' Goncalves was sent off in the 1-0 win at Kilmarnock for retaliation following an incident with defender Kirk Broadfoot, who was also shown a red card.

Midfielder Jack was dismissed for his actions in a flare-up with Dylan McGeouch and Anthony Stokes in Rangers' 3-2 defeat by Hibernian at Ibrox.