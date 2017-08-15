Ilkay Gundogan: Man City midfielder makes comeback in Girona friendly defeat

Gundogan scored five goals for Man City before suffering his injury last season

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan made his return from an eight-month injury absence during Tuesday's 1-0 friendly defeat away to Girona.

The German, 26, replaced Phil Foden for the final 20 minutes of the game against the Spanish side, arranged to cement a partnership between the clubs.

Gundogan tore cruciate knee ligaments last December, having joined City from Borussia Dortmund the previous June.

It was his third major injury in less than four years.

Last month he told BBC Sport it had been "heavy mentally" to accept his misfortune.

Only central defender John Stones and full-back Danilo kept their places in the starting line-up from the City team that won their opening Premier League game at Brighton on Saturday.

New signing Benjamin Mendy was not involved despite training on Monday as he recovers from a thigh problem he was suffering from prior to his £52m move from Monaco last month.