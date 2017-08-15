Dion Sembie-Ferris: Colchester winger terminates contract by mutual consent

Dion Sembie-Ferris made nine appearances for Colchester last season

Winger Dion Sembie-Ferris has left Colchester United by mutual consent.

Sembie-Ferris, 21, joined Colchester from St Neots Town in 2013 and made 30 appearances in all competitions for the club, but spent the end of the 2016-17 season on loan at Concord Rangers.

"We couldn't guarantee Dion would be involved as much as he would've liked," director of football Tony Humes said.

"He is getting to the stage when he needs to be playing first-team football regularly."