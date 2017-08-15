Richard Money: Norwich City academy boss leaves to pursue management return
Richard Money has left his role as Norwich academy boss by mutual consent to try to return to club management.
The 61-year-old joined the Canaries from Atlanta United in December 2016.
Money managed Walsall, Luton Town and Cambridge United between 2006 and 2015 before working for MLS side Atlanta.
"Watching [head coach] Daniel Farke over the past six weeks has rekindled my appetite for management and it's something I'd like to be considered for once more," Money said.