Challenge Cup: Annan beat Celtic U20, Dundee United see off Cowdenbeath

Aidan Smith makes it 3-1 to Annan Athletic with his third goal of the night

Aidan Smith scored a hat-trick as Annan Athletic beat Celtic U20s in the first round of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

The 20-year-old scored two first-half goals - the second from the penalty spot - after Celtic's Wallace Duffy was shown an early red card.

Regan Hendry replied for Celtic but Smith completed his hat-trick late on to seal the win.

Harry Paton hit an extra-time winner as Hearts U20s came from 2-0 down to beat Formartine United.

Archie MacPhee and Max Berton fired Formartine ahead but a Dario Zanatta double took the game to extra time, with Paton winning it in the last minute.

Billy Mckay and Ross Maciver grabbed the goals as Ross County U20s beat Forfar Athletic 2-1, while Frank Ross scored the only goal as Aberdeen U20s beat St Johnstone U20s.

Patrick N'Koyi scored a double as Dundee United beat Cowdenbeath

Cup holders Dundee United beat Cowdenbeath 2-0 courtesy of a double from summer signing Frank N'Koyi.

Elgin City beat Hibernian U20s 2-1. Chris McLeish nodded City into the lead before Fraser Murray squared it with a glorious free-kick. Stephen Bronsky grabbed the winner for Elgin.

Nikolay Todorov and Danny Mullen were on target as Livingston beat Morton 2-0, while Neil McLaughlin hit a hat-trick for Partick Thistle in their 6-1 rout of Stirling University.

Andy Ryan helped himself to a double as Dunfermline Athletic beat Arbroath 2-0.

Challenge Cup results

First round north - Ross County U20 2-1 Forfar Athletic; Aberdeen U20 1-0 St Johnstone U20; Dundee United 2-0 Cowdenbeath; Dunfermline Athletic 2-0 Arbroath; East Fife 2-0 Peterhead; Formartin United 2-3 Hearts U20 (AET); Hibernian U20 1-1 Elgin City; Greenock Morton 0-2 Livingston; Raith Rovers 3-0 Brora Rangers; Stenhousemuir 0-2 Cove Rangers; Stirling Albion 1-3 Montrose; Buckie Thistle 2-1 Brechin City.

First round south - Albion Rovers 0-0 Spartans FC (AET, Albion Rovers win 5-4 on penalties); Annan Athletic 3-1 Celtic U20; Clyde 2-3 Stranraer (AET); Hamilton U20 1-0 Edinburgh City; Kilmarnock U20 0-2 Berwick Rangers; Partick Thistle U20 6-1 Stirling University; Queen of the South 4-0 Airdrieonians; St Mirren 2-1 East Kilbride.

