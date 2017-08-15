Samuel Saiz: Leeds United midfielder to face no charges over spitting allegations

Samuel Saiz joined Leeds from Spanish side Huesca for an undisclosed fee in July

Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz has been cleared of wrongdoing after an allegation of spitting by Port Vale boss Michael Brown.

Brown claimed Saiz had spat at full-back Joe Davis in the first half of the Valiants' EFL Cup defeat on 9 August.

Saiz, 26, scored a hat-trick as he helped Leeds reach the second round.

A Leeds statement said: "The player has been cleared of any wrongdoing and the club's support for the player has been vindicated."