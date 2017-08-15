Five Crusaders players get on the score sheet as Crusaders beat Warrenpoint Town at Seaview.

Jordan Owens, Paul Heatley, Jordan Forsythe and Gavin Whyte netted in the first half with Michael Carvill completing the 5-0 victory after the interval.

After two matches, Crusades are top of the Irish Premiership on goal difference with four other teams also on the maximum six points.