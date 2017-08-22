EFL Cup
Cheltenham19:45West Ham
Venue: LCI Rail Stadium

Cheltenham Town v West Ham United

West Ham
West Ham have lost their opening two Premier League fixtures

Midfielder Kevin Dawson could make his first Cheltenham start against West Ham in their EFL Cup second-round tie.

Dawson joined the League Two side from Yeovil in the summer but his debut was delayed following a thigh injury.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is unlikely to risk winger Michail Antonio after his recent return from a hamstring operation.

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic is suspended for the game while defender Winston Reid (calf) is a doubt.

