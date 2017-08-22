Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mauricio Pellegrino picked up his first win as Southampton manager with a 3-2 victory over West Ham on Saturday

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino is likely to rotate his squad for the visit of Wolves in the EFL Cup.

Shane Long, James Ward-Prowse, Sofiane Boufal, Sam McQueen and Jan Bednarek could all start, with Saturday's league fixture against Huddersfield in mind.

Wolves, whose first defeat of the season came to Cardiff on Saturday, are still without Helder Costa (ankle).

Nouha Dicko, Jack Price, Connor Ronan and Danny Batth may feature against last season's beaten finalists.