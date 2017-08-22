EFL Cup
Newcastle19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest midfielder David Vaughan
Nottingham Forest midfielder David Vaughan previously played for Newcastle's rivals Sunderland

    Newcastle United have no new injury concerns for their EFL Cup second-round tie, although manager Rafael Benitez has said he will change his squad.

    Winger Rolando Aarons could make his first appearance in 12 months, after an anterior cruciate ligament injury last November ended his season.

    Nottingham Forest's David Vaughan misses out with a knock picked up in Saturday's win against Middlesbrough.

    Fellow midfielder Liam Bridcutt is cup-tied following his move from Leeds.

