'I cried so much I had to be sent home from school' - the transfers that broke your heart

Please stay
The transfer window can be an agonising time for fans who fear their best players may leave

If you have ever experienced heartbreak, you will recognise the phrases.

"There are plenty more fish in the sea." "Time is a healer." "They weren't good enough for you anyway."

"He wasn't worth £200,000 a week..." Yes, we are talking about football heartbreak.

It is feeling you get when your club sell your favourite player, leaving you crying into your family-size tub of ice cream while taking the scissors to your football shirt with said player's name on the back.

This may sound familiar to Swansea City fans this week, who will be inconsolable having learned their illustrious playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson has agreed to move to Everton for £45m.

Losing Philippe Coutinho would be a pretty big blow for the Liverpool faithful too, with the Brazilian midfielder looking increasingly likely to join Barcelona.

Should that deal go ahead, expect tears...

With this in mind, we asked you which of your club's transfers hurt you the most.

Andy Cole - Newcastle to Man Utd (1995)

Kevin Keegan
Having sold top scorer Andy Cole to Manchester United, manager Kevin Keegan emerged to face bewildered Newcastle United supporters who had gathered outside St James' Park
Thierry Henry - Arsenal to Barcelona (2007)

Thierry Henry Barcelona
After 174 goals in 254 games, Thierry Henry broke the hearts of Arsenal fans by leaving for Barcelona in 2007 - yet he remains a club legend and went some way to healing the pain, returning for a short loan spell in 2012
Fernando Torres - Liverpool to Chelsea (2011)

Fernando Alonso Chelsea
A transfer deadline-day deal saw Liverpool's number nine become enemy number one when he moved for a then-British transfer record of £50m. Spoiler: it didn't work out - he only scored 20 goals in 110 games for Chelsea
Robbie Fowler - Liverpool to Leeds (2001)

Robbie Fowler - Liverpool to Leeds
Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dropped Robbie Fowler - nicknamed "God" - from the Liverpool squad after a training ground "confrontation" with assistant manager Phil Thompson. Fowler moved to Leeds for £12m in 2001
Jimmy Greaves - Tottenham to West Ham (1970)

Jimmy Greaves - Tottenham to West Ham
Jimmy Greaves, a prolific goalscorer for Tottenham and England during the 1960s, later admitted his regret at making the move to Upton Park in 1970
Teddy Sheringham - Tottenham to Man Utd (1997)

Teddy Sheringham - Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester United
Teddy Sheringham joined Manchester United in 1997 but returned to Tottenham in 2001 on a free transfer. All was forgiven...
Robin van Persie - Arsenal to Man Utd (2012)

Robin van Persie - Arsenal to Manchester United
Robin Van Persie said there were "no hard feelings" against the club he was leaving - the Arsenal fans didn't quite agree
Matt Ritchie - Swindon to Bournemouth (2013)

Matt Ritchie - Swindon Town to Bournemouth
Matt Ritchie, who was at Swindon between 2010 and 2013, said he had left the club with a "heavy heart"... Probably not as heavy as the hearts of the Swindon fans...
