Leonid Slutsky: Nuno's Wolves 'best team in Championship', says Hull boss

Nuno was 297 minutes into his reign as Wolves head coach before his side finally conceded a goal

Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky has labelled Wolves the "best team in the Championship" in the wake of seeing his Tigers side beaten at home by Nuno's expensively reassembled outfit.

Bookmakers immediately responded to Wolves' 3-2 win on Tuesday by installing the West Midlands side as the new favourites for promotion.

But Slutsky was in no doubt, claiming: "We played the best team in the league.

"I have done a lot of research. Wolves are, at this moment, the best team."

He told BBC Radio Humberside: "I am disappointed that we lost but I am proud that, for a short time, we played on the same level as, for me, the best team in the Championship."

Nuno added: "I thank Leonid for those comments. I know him and I appreciate those words from a very good coach. We had moments of really good football.

"The goals are the moments of beauty that the fans come for," he told BBC WM. "It is what we are here for - to give the fans magic moments."

Nouha Dicko's killer third goal at Hull - his first league goal since hitting the winner at Leeds on Easter Monday - gave Wolves a late two-goal cushion prior to the Tigers' injury-time penalty

Wolves, remoulded under Nuno this summer with investment from Chinese owners Fosun, are one of three sides to have begun the new Championship campaign with 100% winning records.

One of them is former Wolves boss Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town, while Wolves face the other - Neil Warnock's Cardiff City - at Molineux on Saturday.

Victory would take Wolves top of the table and equal the club's best start to a league season since they won their first four matches in 1998-99.

"I'm very happy," said Nuno. "It is great reward for so many hours of hard work in pre-season. But my message is very clear - tomorrow is the most important, the past doesn't count."

Let's not get too carried away...

Is this Wolves side the real deal, or is there a dip ahead for Wanderers?

In all three seasons in which they last won promotion (2002-03, 2008-09 and 2013-14), Wolves went unbeaten in at least their first five league games.

But you don't have to be too old a Wolves fan to know that they have also enjoyed good starts to the season before - and not delivered in the end.