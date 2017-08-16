Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United both pick up their first points of the season after a 1-1 draw in the Irish Premiership at Taylor's Avenue.

After a goal-less first half, Ballymena took the lead through a Denver Gage own goal, but Andrew Mooney levelled for the home side.

Ben Roy passed up a great opportunity to secure maximum points for Carrick when he missed the target from the penalty spot.