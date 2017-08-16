Scott Quigley: Blackpool sign forward from The New Saints
Blackpool have signed forward Scott Quigley from Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.
The 24-year-old has won every major Welsh honour during his time with the Saints and joins for a fee of £35,000 which could rise to £50,000.
Quigley scored eight goals last term as they won a sixth consecutive WPL title.
"I'm 24 and it's about time I made the step into the English system. I'm glad to have the opportunity," Quigley said.
